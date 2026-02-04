Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OVV. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

NYSE OVV opened at $44.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 2.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory Dean Givens sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 105,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,616.11. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 316.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: National Bankshares raised its price target on OVV to $56 and kept an “outperform” rating, implying ~27% upside from the cited $44.08 price — a clear bullish analyst signal. BayStreet article TickerReport

National Bankshares raised its price target on OVV to $56 and kept an “outperform” rating, implying ~27% upside from the cited $44.08 price — a clear bullish analyst signal. Positive Sentiment: Ovintiv announced completion of the C$2.7 billion NuVista acquisition, expanding its Alberta Montney position — a strategic growth move that increases scale and resource exposure in a core basin. PR Newswire: NuVista closing

Ovintiv announced completion of the C$2.7 billion NuVista acquisition, expanding its Alberta Montney position — a strategic growth move that increases scale and resource exposure in a core basin. Neutral Sentiment: Stephens initiated coverage (Equal Weight / Hold), noting operational strengths and attractive valuation — a balanced view that supports the thesis but is not strongly bullish. Seeking Alpha: Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage (Equal Weight / Hold), noting operational strengths and attractive valuation — a balanced view that supports the thesis but is not strongly bullish. Neutral Sentiment: Post‑move valuation checks and commentary highlight mixed signals on undervaluation vs. momentum — useful context for investors but not a direct buy/sell trigger. Yahoo Finance valuation piece

Post‑move valuation checks and commentary highlight mixed signals on undervaluation vs. momentum — useful context for investors but not a direct buy/sell trigger. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded OVV to “Strong Sell” and published multiple near‑term EPS cuts (Q1–Q4 2026 & parts of 2027) even as it tweaked some later‑year estimates — the downgrade from a visible research shop is a clear negative for sentiment. Zacks Research

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv’s upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

