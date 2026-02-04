Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Invests $3.39 Million in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $190.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.20. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $202.45. The company has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertiv from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertiv from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vertiv from $173.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,444. The trade was a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

