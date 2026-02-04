Gallacher Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Gallacher Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,491 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 0.7% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6,783.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 22.8%

MTUM stock opened at $256.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.38. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $240.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

