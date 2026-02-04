Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF $IMTM

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTMFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 959.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMTM opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average of $47.79.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

