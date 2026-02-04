Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Price

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s current price.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.70.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of SWKS opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $47.93 and a one year high of $90.90. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 11.67%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Reza Kasnavi sold 7,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $456,490.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,176.62. This represents a 21.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 4,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $307,974.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,638.72. The trade was a 19.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 200.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Skyworks Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Skyworks Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings and revenue topped estimates: EPS $1.54 vs. consensus $1.40 and revenue $1.04B vs. $999M consensus, signaling near-term outperformance. MarketBeat Q1 Results

Q1 earnings and revenue topped estimates: EPS $1.54 vs. consensus $1.40 and revenue $1.04B vs. $999M consensus, signaling near-term outperformance. Positive Sentiment: Management raised Q2 guidance well above Street forecasts — EPS guidance of $1.04 vs. consensus ~$0.82 and revenue guidance $875–925M vs. ~$866M — citing stronger 5G-driven demand for Skyworks’ RF chips. Reuters: Guidance, 5G Demand

Management raised Q2 guidance well above Street forecasts — EPS guidance of $1.04 vs. consensus ~$0.82 and revenue guidance $875–925M vs. ~$866M — citing stronger 5G-driven demand for Skyworks’ RF chips. Positive Sentiment: Board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share (annualized ~$2.84), implying roughly a 5.1% yield; ex-dividend date and record date Feb 24, payable Mar 17 — supports total-return interest for income investors.

Board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share (annualized ~$2.84), implying roughly a 5.1% yield; ex-dividend date and record date Feb 24, payable Mar 17 — supports total-return interest for income investors. Neutral Sentiment: Investor and media coverage / earnings assessments and the full earnings call transcript are available for detail on product mix and channel commentary; useful for dissecting sustainability of the beat. Earnings Call Transcript

Investor and media coverage / earnings assessments and the full earnings call transcript are available for detail on product mix and channel commentary; useful for dissecting sustainability of the beat. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley cut its price target from $89 to $68 and moved to an “equal weight” rating, signaling reduced near-to-medium-term upside in analyst models and adding selling pressure. Benzinga: MS Cut

Morgan Stanley cut its price target from $89 to $68 and moved to an “equal weight” rating, signaling reduced near-to-medium-term upside in analyst models and adding selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Management and press noted higher inventory levels, which could indicate channel build or softer near-term sell-through and may pressure margins or future orders if not digested. MSN: Inventory Rise

Management and press noted higher inventory levels, which could indicate channel build or softer near-term sell-through and may pressure margins or future orders if not digested. Negative Sentiment: On a year-over-year basis, revenue and EPS remain below last year (revenue down ~3.1% YoY; EPS lower than prior-year period), a reminder that beat vs. estimates does not equal cyclical recovery across all end markets. Zacks: Q1 Results

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company’s portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.