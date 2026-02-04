Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.34, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $90.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.80 million. Twin Disc had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.23%.

Here are the key takeaways from Twin Disc’s conference call:

Record backlog of $175.3 million , up 41.4% year‑over‑year and 7% sequentially, with defense backlog +18% sequentially and a defense pipeline exceeding $50 million, providing strong visibility into H2.

, up 41.4% year‑over‑year and 7% sequentially, with defense backlog +18% sequentially and a defense pipeline exceeding $50 million, providing strong visibility into H2. Tariffs (about 3% of cost of sales ) disrupted order timing and shipments; management is pursuing mitigation (including moving ARFF assembly to the Lufkin free‑trade‑zone) but material margin relief is expected mainly in fiscal 2027.

) disrupted order timing and shipments; management is pursuing mitigation (including moving ARFF assembly to the Lufkin free‑trade‑zone) but material margin relief is expected mainly in fiscal 2027. Underlying operating performance was mixed—organic revenue declined roughly 7.9% year‑over‑year and EBITDA fell 25% to $4.7M , while reported net income of $22.4M was largely driven by a one‑time $21.8M tax benefit.

year‑over‑year and EBITDA fell 25% to , while reported net income of was largely driven by a one‑time $21.8M tax benefit. Industrial and Veth businesses showed strength—industrial sales rose 22% to $11.5M and Veth delivered improving margins through pricing discipline and supply‑chain optimization.

and Veth delivered improving margins through pricing discipline and supply‑chain optimization. Liquidity and working capital were mixed—net debt rose to $29.6M following the Kobelt acquisition and cash was $14.9M, but free cash flow improved to $1.2M and management expects working‑capital to improve as backlog converts.

Twin Disc Stock Performance

TWIN traded down $2.70 on Wednesday, hitting $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 18,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,388. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $234.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 814.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30.

Twin Disc Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWIN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Twin Disc in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Twin Disc to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twin Disc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 28.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc (NASDAQ: TWIN) is a global designer and manufacturer of power transmission equipment for marine and industrial applications. Headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin, the company develops a range of mechanical and digital solutions that control power delivery in demanding environments. Its portfolio includes marine gears, power take-offs, clutches, brakes, transmissions and controllable pitch propeller systems engineered to withstand heavy loads and corrosive conditions.

In addition to original equipment manufacturing, Twin Disc offers aftermarket parts and services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul support through a network of service centers worldwide.

