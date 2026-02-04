AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $225.66, but opened at $209.78. AbbVie shares last traded at $209.4620, with a volume of 1,858,746 shares.

The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.66). AbbVie had a return on equity of 3,216.47% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price target on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $289.00 price target (up previously from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 191,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in AbbVie by 23.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 853,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,723,000 after acquiring an additional 211,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 6.3%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.82 billion, a PE ratio of 159.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.