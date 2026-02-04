AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $225.66, but opened at $209.78. AbbVie shares last traded at $209.4620, with a volume of 1,858,746 shares.
The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.66). AbbVie had a return on equity of 3,216.47% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share.
AbbVie News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 underlying results beat expectations: non‑GAAP EPS of $2.71 and revenue of ~$16.62B topped consensus, showing continued top‑line momentum. AbbVie Non‑GAAP EPS of $2.71 beats by $0.06
- Positive Sentiment: Management raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $14.37–$14.57, above Street estimates, citing strong demand for newer immunology drugs. AbbVie forecasts 2026 profit above estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Immunology portfolio remains the growth engine: Skyrizi and Rinvoq posted strong double‑digit gains, offsetting much of Humira’s decline. AbbVie Revenue Rises on Immunology Growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory progress: AbbVie filed for Rinvoq in vitiligo (FDA & EMA), a potential future revenue stream but not immediate. AbbVie Submits Regulatory Applications for Rinvoq in Vitiligo
- Negative Sentiment: Segment softness: oncology revenue and aesthetics (including parts of Botox/Juvéderm) showed declines, which reduce confidence in near‑term diversification. AbbVie (ABBV) Stock: Why Shares Are Falling
- Negative Sentiment: Investor reaction to accounting items and one‑time charges: reported results included IPR&D and milestone impacts and differences between GAAP and adjusted EPS that may have clouded the beat. AbbVie Reports Full‑Year and Fourth‑Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Negative Sentiment: Reputational/operational note: a veteran employee has publicly accused AbbVie of sidelining older staff — a negative headline but likely secondary to financial drivers. Veteran AbbVie worker accuses company of sidelining her
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 191,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in AbbVie by 23.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 853,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,723,000 after acquiring an additional 211,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Trading Down 6.3%
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.82 billion, a PE ratio of 159.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.35.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.
AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.
