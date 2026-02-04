H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.850-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

HRB stock traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,601. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $64.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.36.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 169.98% and a net margin of 16.24%.The firm had revenue of $198.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that H&R Block will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 128,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $5,737,553.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 861,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,362,881.02. This represents a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Quarry LP increased its position in H&R Block by 513.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

