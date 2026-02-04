Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $264.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $266.92.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $8.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.45. 98,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,027. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.13. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $285.68. The company has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 93.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Income Insurance Ltd acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

