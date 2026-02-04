Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Evercore ISI

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.21. 523,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,748. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.96. Clorox has a 52-week low of $96.66 and a 52-week high of $159.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). Clorox had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 358.39%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.13 per share, for a total transaction of $416,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,690. This represents a 44.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 567.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

