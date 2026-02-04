Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Trading 8.2% Higher on Earnings Beat

Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) traded up 8.2% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $77.50 and last traded at $77.1020. 40,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 450,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.29.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.11 million. Cabot had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.500 EPS.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

Key Headlines Impacting Cabot

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Cabot this week:

CBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cabot from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cabot in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Cabot in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cabot

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 2,559.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 32.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,802,000 after purchasing an additional 108,645 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 102.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 122,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Founded in 1882 by Godfrey Lowell Cabot, the company has grown into a diversified manufacturer with operations across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Cabot serves a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial, energy, and consumer products, supplying essential ingredients that enhance performance, durability and functionality.

The company operates two primary segments: Reinforcement Materials and Performance Materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.