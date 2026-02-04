Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR) Short Interest Update

Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 112,998 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 139,177 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 189,758 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 189,758 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cheer to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cheer in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cheer Price Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cheer stock. Shah Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cheer Holding, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHR Free Report ) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,110,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,950 shares during the quarter. Cheer accounts for 0.6% of Shah Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Shah Capital Management owned approximately 18.13% of Cheer worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

CHR remained flat at $1.22 during trading on Wednesday. 16,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,954. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.69. Cheer has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $141.71.

About Cheer

Cheer Holding, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an integrated e-commerce service with professionally produced content; CHEERS Video app, a media platform that engages users with content; and CHEERS e-Mall, an e-Mall app that offers products to the users through third party merchants through live streaming, online short videos, and online games.

