FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. FOX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.35%.FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.51. 887,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,777. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.24. FOX has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $76.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 138,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $9,208,936.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 180,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,196.24. This represents a 43.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $5,926,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,100,862 shares in the company, valued at $65,237,082.12. This trade represents a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 437,050 shares of company stock valued at $28,347,106 in the last 90 days. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 72.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,821,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,948,000 after buying an additional 762,645 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 281,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,753,000 after acquiring an additional 242,321 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in FOX by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,661,000 after acquiring an additional 49,963 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in FOX by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 276,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,457,000 after purchasing an additional 46,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Arete Research raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FOX from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FOX from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.07.

About FOX

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) is a U.S.-based media company focused on television broadcasting, cable news and sports programming, and digital distribution. The company was formed in 2019 as the successor to certain assets of 21st Century Fox after a transaction that transferred many film and television studio assets to The Walt Disney Company. Fox Corp’s operations center on the Fox Broadcasting network, a portfolio of local television stations, national news and business cable networks, and sports media properties.

Fox produces, acquires and distributes a range of live and recorded programming, including news, opinion and commentary, national and local sports telecasts, and general entertainment.

