Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL) Upgraded by Truist Financial to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brightstar Lottery (NYSE:BRSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Brightstar Lottery Stock Up 1.5%
Shares of Brightstar Lottery stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 62,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.07. Brightstar Lottery has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $18.57.
Brightstar Lottery Company Profile
