Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Price

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $304.00 to $309.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.83.

Get Amgen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $345.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. Amgen has a one year low of $261.43 and a one year high of $353.25.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 162.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total transaction of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,703.50. This trade represents a 30.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total transaction of $299,253.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,251.68. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Amgen by 1.2% during the third quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 10,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Key Amgen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.