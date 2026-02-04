Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 327,850 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the December 31st total of 257,903 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,843 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 76,843 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beamr Imaging in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Beamr Imaging Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beamr Imaging

NASDAQ:BMR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,183. Beamr Imaging has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Beamr Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beamr Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Beamr Imaging by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Beamr Imaging

Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ: BMR) is a technology company specializing in perceptual image and video compression solutions. The company develops software encoders and cloud-based optimization tools that reduce file sizes while preserving visual quality. Its proprietary technology analyzes visual data in accordance with human perception, allowing media providers to deliver high-resolution content with lower bandwidth consumption.

Beamr’s product suite includes an image optimization SDK, a video encoder that supports multiple codecs, and an API for cloud integration.

