Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 327,850 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the December 31st total of 257,903 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,843 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 76,843 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beamr Imaging in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Beamr Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beamr Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Beamr Imaging by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ: BMR) is a technology company specializing in perceptual image and video compression solutions. The company develops software encoders and cloud-based optimization tools that reduce file sizes while preserving visual quality. Its proprietary technology analyzes visual data in accordance with human perception, allowing media providers to deliver high-resolution content with lower bandwidth consumption.
Beamr’s product suite includes an image optimization SDK, a video encoder that supports multiple codecs, and an API for cloud integration.
