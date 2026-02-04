Cango (NYSE:CANG) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Greenridge Global raised Cango to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Cango from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cango in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Cango Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CANG traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.13. 76,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,849. The company has a market cap of $233.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. Cango has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Cango had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cango

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cango stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cango Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CANG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. 4.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cango



Cango Inc (“Cango”) is a leading smart automotive transaction service provider in China, headquartered in Shanghai. The company operates an online‐to‐offline platform that integrates vehicle sourcing, financing, distribution and insurance, offering a comprehensive ecosystem for automakers, dealers and consumers. Leveraging big data analytics and cloud computing, Cango connects buyers and sellers through its proprietary digital infrastructure, facilitating transparent and efficient transactions across the automotive value chain.

Cango’s core offerings include auto financing solutions for new and used vehicles, extended consumer loans and wealth management products.

