Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $1.96 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1,707.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 70.8% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 192.9% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXON shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $861.00 to $702.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Axon Enterprise from $940.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $805.71.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.60, for a total transaction of $11,052,000.00. Following the sale, the president owned 249,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,874,805.20. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.92, for a total value of $5,519,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,110,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,021,464.24. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 60,540 shares of company stock worth $34,684,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

AXON stock opened at $451.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $664.42. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $434.62 and a 1 year high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

