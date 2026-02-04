Independent Advisor Alliance Has $957,000 Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 63.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in CME Group were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in CME Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in CME Group by 32.6% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $280.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.18.

CME Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $293.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.52. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.12 and a 1 year high of $296.16.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $6,738,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 65,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,737,468.20. This represents a 27.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.37 per share, for a total transaction of $69,870.87. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 258,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,017,102.70. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

