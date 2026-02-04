RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,111,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,529 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of RTX worth $520,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in RTX in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 57.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $36,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RTX Trading Up 1.4%
Shares of RTX stock opened at $203.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.43. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $205.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $273.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.89.
- Positive Sentiment: Large U.S. missile-production award bolsters Raytheon’s (RTX business) near-term defense revenue and capacity ramp plans — supports backlog and recurring production revenue. Raytheon secures deal to build thousands of missiles for the US, including Tomahawks
- Positive Sentiment: Raytheon (RTX) signed five framework agreements with the U.S. Department of War to expand production of Tomahawk, AMRAAM and multiple SM-series missiles — multiyear, high-volume program upside. RTX’s Raytheon partners with Department of War on five landmark agreements to expand critical munition production
- Positive Sentiment: RTX won a $1.03B contract to supply the LTAMDS radar to the U.S. Army — a material order that improves medium-term defense revenue visibility. RTX Secures a $1.03B Contract to Supply LTAMDS System to U.S. Army
- Positive Sentiment: Vietjet ordered 44 additional GTF-powered A320neo-family aircraft from Pratt & Whitney (RTX), including a 12‑year maintenance deal — adds revenue from new engine deliveries and long-term MRO services. Vietjet selects RTX’s Pratt & Whitney to power 44 additional A320neo family aircraft
- Positive Sentiment: Collins Aerospace (RTX) landed multiple service contracts — Thai Airways connectivity rollout, Scoot APS5000 APU 15‑year maintenance deal, ANA FlightSense renewals and Singapore Airlines FlightSense extension — strengthening recurring-services revenue. RTX’s Collins Aerospace activates advanced connectivity services for Thai Airways fleet of A321neos
- Positive Sentiment: RTX announced a $139M investment plan and multiple MOUs with Singapore’s Economic Development Board to expand aerospace manufacturing and MRO capabilities in the region — strategic capex supporting long-term growth. RTX to invest $139 million in Singapore, signing multiple MOUs with Economic Development Board
- Positive Sentiment: Raytheon completed a successful ballistic test for the Army’s Next Generation Short Range Interceptor and was selected by DARPA for maritime-defense development — technology wins that can feed future defense programs. RTX’s Raytheon completes successful ballistic test for U.S. Army’s Next Generation Short Range Interceptor
RTX Profile
RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.
RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.
