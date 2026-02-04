RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,111,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,529 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of RTX worth $520,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in RTX in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 57.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $36,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $203.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.43. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $205.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $273.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.43.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.89.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

