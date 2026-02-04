Payne Capital LLC Invests $531,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Payne Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Woodside Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $473.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $505.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $487.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.84. The stock has a market cap of $197.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.