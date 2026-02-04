Grindr Inc. $GRND Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) by 71.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702,158 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Grindr were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grindr by 1,473.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grindr during the second quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Grindr by 28.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Grindr during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Grindr by 41.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grindr stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Grindr Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 0.22.

Grindr ( NYSE:GRND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.53 million. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 80.21% and a negative net margin of 11.99%.Grindr’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Grindr this week:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRND shares. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Grindr from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grindr in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other news, major shareholder James Fu Bin Lu sold 234,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $2,514,457.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,882,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,334,943.73. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 605,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,930,000 and sold 3,654,915 shares valued at $48,055,481. 67.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grindr, trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol GRND, operates a global social networking and dating platform designed primarily for gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (GBTQ) individuals. The company’s core offering is a location-based mobile application that enables users to connect, chat and share content with others in their vicinity. Through its free tier and premium subscription services—known as Grindr XTRA and Grindr Unlimited—Grindr provides enhanced features such as ad-free browsing, advanced filters and unlimited profile views, catering to a broad spectrum of user needs.

Originally launched in 2009 by entrepreneur Joel Simkhai, Grindr was one of the first mobile apps to leverage geolocation technology for social networking.

