Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $27.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.81 million. Eagle Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Newell purchased 3,050 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,477.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,328.25. This trade represents a 9.98% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis P. Jr. Mathews bought 1,500 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,700.40. This trade represents a 17.33% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,050 shares of company stock worth $101,538. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 24.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for EagleBank, a commercial bank headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Since its founding in 1998, the company has focused on serving businesses and consumers in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. EagleBank operates a network of full-service branches and commercial banking centers, providing personalized financial solutions to corporate, nonprofit, real estate and individual clients.

The company’s product portfolio includes commercial real estate lending, construction and land development financing, small business administration (SBA) loans, commercial and industrial credit facilities, and residential mortgage loans.

