Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.90.

NYSE EXP opened at $219.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.38. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $191.91 and a 12 month high of $262.81.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.10). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $555.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.6% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 20.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) is a Dallas, Texas–based manufacturer of building materials serving construction and heavy industry markets across the United States. The company’s primary products include portland and masonry cements, gypsum wallboard, lightweight aggregate, paperboard packaging, and roofing granules. These product lines support a wide range of end uses—from residential and commercial buildings to infrastructure projects and industrial applications.

Since its spin-off from a major homebuilding company in 2004, Eagle Materials has grown through targeted facility expansions and strategic acquisitions.

