Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

HWC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Shares of HWC opened at $71.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.26. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.63 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 5,227 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $358,415.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,449.57. The trade was a 13.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 929.5% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 67.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 6,107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) is a regional financial services company headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi. The firm was established in April 2019 through the merger of Hancock Holding Company and Whitney Holding Corporation, each of which traced its roots to the late 19th century. This combination created one of the largest bank holding companies in the Gulf South region, with a network of branches serving both urban and rural communities.

The company’s core business activities include commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services.

