3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a 6.8% increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

3M has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. 3M has a payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect 3M to earn $8.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.78. 1,262,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,209,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.71. 3M has a 12-month low of $121.98 and a 12-month high of $174.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.73. The firm has a market cap of $85.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 95.36% and a net margin of 13.03%.The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. 3M has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.50-8.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.78, for a total value of $2,347,378.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,184.36. The trade was a 69.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company, originally founded in 1902 as the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, is a diversified global technology and manufacturing firm headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Over its history the company has expanded from mineral mining into a broad portfolio of industrial, safety, healthcare and consumer products, building a reputation for applied science and product innovation across many end markets.

3M’s businesses span a wide range of product categories including adhesives and tapes, abrasives, filtration and separation technologies, personal protective equipment such as respirators, medical and dental products, industrial and automotive solutions, and a suite of consumer brands (for example, well-known office and home products).

