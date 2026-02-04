Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

Brookfield Property Preferred Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:BPYPM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.83. 8,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,373. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74. Brookfield Property Preferred has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $16.65.

Brookfield Property Preferred Company Profile

Brookfield Property Preferred (NASDAQ:BPYPM) represents the Series M cumulative redeemable preferred units of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., a publicly traded real estate investment platform and subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management. These preferred units confer a fixed quarterly dividend and hold priority over common equity distributions, offering investors a stable income profile backed by a diversified real estate portfolio.

Brookfield Property Partners acquires, develops, manages and renovates commercial real estate assets across a range of sectors, including office, retail, multifamily, industrial logistics, hospitality and data centers.

