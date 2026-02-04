Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Trading Up 8% – Should You Buy?

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) rose 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $229.10 and last traded at $230.41. Approximately 4,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 153,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.29.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SAM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $246.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $247.28.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 340.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 647,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,801,000 after buying an additional 500,120 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1,752.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 213,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,089,000 after buying an additional 201,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,039,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,776,000 after buying an additional 89,053 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 112,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,467,000 after buying an additional 82,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.
The Boston Beer Company, Inc (NYSE: SAM) is a leading craft brewer headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1984 by Jim Koch, the company has focused on producing high-quality, distinctive beers and beverages for retail, on-premise, and distribution partners across the United States. Its operations include brewing, packaging, marketing and distribution, supported by a network of wholly owned brewing facilities and strategic partnerships with regional breweries.
Boston Beer’s flagship brand, Samuel Adams Boston Lager, helped establish the modern U.S.
