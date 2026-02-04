Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 248,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 259,394 shares.The stock last traded at $26.55 and had previously closed at $26.53.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DASTY. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Rothschild Redb raised Dassault Systemes to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dassault Systemes stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Dassault Systemes were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes is a France-based software company that develops solutions for 3D design, digital mock-up and product lifecycle management (PLM). Founded as a technology spin-off from Dassault Aviation in 1981, the company is headquartered near Paris and has grown into a global provider of engineering and business software used to model, simulate and manage products and processes across their lifecycles. Its platforms and applications are aimed at enabling digital continuity from ideation and design through manufacturing, operation and service.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which integrates applications for computer-aided design (CAD), simulation, data management and collaboration.

