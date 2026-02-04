Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Phibro Animal Health has a payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.77. 114,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.09. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $46.42. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average of $38.04.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $363.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.44 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

