Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Short Interest Update

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,353,194 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 1,111,891 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,605 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,605 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSIT. Weiss Ratings lowered Insight Enterprises from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $103.33.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insight Enterprises

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,972,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 272.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 328,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,320,000 after purchasing an additional 240,129 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 321.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 237,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 180,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,091,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,965,000 after buying an additional 179,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 285,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,388,000 after buying an additional 152,064 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.84. 336,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,033. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $77.10 and a fifty-two week high of $181.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight’s expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight’s business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.