BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0495 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Price Performance

Shares of BTA traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. 19,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,254. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE: BTA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. Since its inception in December 2009, the trust has offered investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of long-term municipal securities, with the goal of delivering favorable risk-adjusted returns through a focus on tax-exempt income.

The trust’s investment strategy centers on purchasing investment-grade municipal bonds carrying longer maturities, which historically have offered higher yields compared with shorter-duration issues.

