MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $249.27, but opened at $236.06. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $220.3060, with a volume of 45,737 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 17.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 4.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.11.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

