iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 73,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 62,957 shares.The stock last traded at $69.8710 and had previously closed at $71.45.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average of $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:PABU Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals. PABU was launched on Feb 8, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

