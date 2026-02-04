Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 11,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 7,586 shares.The stock last traded at $12.89 and had previously closed at $12.82.

Raiffeisen Bank International Trading Down 1.3%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

About Raiffeisen Bank International

(Get Free Report)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna, offering a diverse range of financial services. As a universal bank, RBI serves retail customers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporates, with a particular focus on Central and Eastern Europe. The bank’s service portfolio encompasses everyday banking products, payment solutions, and digital services for individual clients, as well as cash management, trade finance, and structured lending for corporate and institutional customers.

In addition to traditional banking, RBI provides investment banking and capital markets services, including underwriting, debt and equity issuance, and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.