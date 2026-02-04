South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Shares Up 7.3% – What’s Next?

South32 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.7250 and last traded at $16.68. 2,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 96,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of South32 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73.

South32 is a diversified metals and mining company headquartered in Perth, Australia. Established in May 2015 through a demerger from BHP Billiton, the company focuses on the extraction, processing and marketing of commodities that underpin global industrial and consumer demand. South32’s portfolio includes alumina, aluminum, bauxite, metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc, making it a key participant across several commodity markets.

The company’s operations are organized by commodity and geography.

