DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Trading 26.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report) shares rose 26.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 232,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 115,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.10 million, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26.

About DeepMarkit

DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp. and changed its name to DeepMarkit Corp. in October 2015. DeepMarkit Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

