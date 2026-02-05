Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.700-1.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.900-8.300 EPS.

Crown Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $3.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.24. 1,792,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,142. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.19. Crown has a 52 week low of $75.98 and a 52 week high of $115.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Crown had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Crown from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 19,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,995,549.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 96,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,782,877.82. This represents a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 482,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,634,780. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 64,754 shares of company stock worth $6,720,634 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Crown

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown this week:

Q4 revenue and EPS beats: Crown reported $1.74 EPS (beat) and $3.13B revenue (above estimates), which supports the move higher as revenue growth and an EPS beat are viewed favorably by investors.

Solid operating performance and company press release highlighted improving operating profit and healthy margins, which supports investor confidence in cash generation and returns.

Analyst and technical support: recent broker coverage has been constructive (multiple buy/outperform ratings and a median price target near $120), and a relative strength reading has picked up—both bolster short-term demand.

Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $1.70–$1.80 is roughly in line with consensus (~$1.74), leaving near-term quarterly expectations neutral for the stock.

FY‑2026 guidance came in at $7.90–$8.30, slightly below the consensus (~$8.21); that small miss tempers upside and is likely why some investors reacted cautiously.

Some GAAP metrics and cash/earnings nuances raised concerns — third‑party coverage noted a sharp decline in GAAP net income and lower reported EPS on a certain basis, higher capital spending and recent insider selling, which can weigh on sentiment.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 5.2% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Crown by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 15,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

See Also

