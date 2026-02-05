MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 975,526 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 781,284 shares.The stock last traded at $278.48 and had previously closed at $284.07.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.15 and a 200-day moving average of $199.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

