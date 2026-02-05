Financial Survey: D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS) & Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG)

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) and Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading and Newegg Commerce”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading $1.74 billion 0.54 -$48.95 million ($0.25) -10.60 Newegg Commerce $1.24 million N/A -$43.33 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Newegg Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newegg Commerce has a beta of 4.15, suggesting that its share price is 315% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.5% of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Newegg Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Newegg Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading and Newegg Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading 1 2 0 0 1.67 Newegg Commerce 1 0 0 0 1.00

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading presently has a consensus price target of $3.07, indicating a potential upside of 15.85%. Given D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading is more favorable than Newegg Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading and Newegg Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading -5.42% -113.69% -10.63% Newegg Commerce N/A N/A N/A

About D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers Hepsiburada Market, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries and water; HepsiJet that provides last-mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, an offline network of pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and Hepsiburada Seyahat for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc. operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products. It also provides Xbox, PlayStation, home networking, server and components, smart home products, car electronics, motorcycles and ATV, wheels and tires, home improvement tools, home appliances, kitchen utensils, outdoor and garden furniture, fitness, and sports and health products. The company operates B2C platforms, including Newegg.com, Newegg.ca, and Newegg Global, as well as mobile apps; and B2B platforms comprising NeweggBusiness.com. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California. Newegg Commerce, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.

