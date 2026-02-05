Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 15.690-16.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 3.890-4.010 EPS.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $5.42 on Wednesday, reaching $253.01. 779,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,577. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $243.25 and a twelve month high of $316.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.02). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 45.46%.The business had revenue of $479.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.690-16.190 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.890-4.010 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $2.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.12%.

ESS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ESS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 9,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 23.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESS) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on market-rate apartment communities and delivers a full suite of property services including leasing, resident services, asset management, and capital improvement programs designed to preserve and enhance long‑term property values.

Essex concentrates its portfolio in West Coast markets, with a significant presence in California and the Pacific Northwest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.