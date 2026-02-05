Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.16, but opened at $5.80. Yext shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 1,527,272 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YEXT. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Yext from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Yext from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $614.38 million, a P/E ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. Yext had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 5.89%.The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,121,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is a software-as-a-service company that provides a platform for digital knowledge management. Its core offering enables businesses to centrally manage and synchronize public-facing information—such as location details, product descriptions and service offerings—across a network of search engines, mapping services, voice assistants and third-party directories.

The Yext platform is built around a proprietary Knowledge Graph, which stores and structures data to ensure consistency and accuracy.

