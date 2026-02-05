BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.10, but opened at $22.88. BitMine Immersion Technologies shares last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 22,697,495 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on BitMine Immersion Technologies from $90.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BitMine Immersion Technologies in a report on Monday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded BitMine Immersion Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported ($12.74) earnings per share for the quarter. BitMine Immersion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 67,546.19%.The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 3.0%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMNR. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BitMine Immersion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,907,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,916,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,475,000 after buying an additional 1,131,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BitMine Immersion Technologies by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,742,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,760,000 after buying an additional 1,880,793 shares during the period. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $196,503,000. Finally, Pantera Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,036,000.

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc (NYSE American: BMNR) is an engineering and technology company specializing in immersion cooling solutions for digital asset mining and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. The company develops proprietary direct-to-chip systems that submerge servers in non-conductive dielectric fluids to efficiently remove heat, enabling clients to achieve higher processing density and improved energy efficiency.

BitMine offers turnkey services spanning system design, equipment supply, installation and ongoing maintenance.

