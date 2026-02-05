5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.67, but opened at $18.45. 5N Plus shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 3,155 shares changing hands.
Separately, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.88 million. 5N Plus had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 28.06%.
5N Plus Inc is a Canadian specialty chemicals and materials company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high‐purity metals and compounds for advanced technology markets. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of elemental metals—including bismuth, antimony, tellurium, selenium, indium and germanium—along with organometallic precursors, catalysts and radioisotopes. These materials are engineered to meet stringent purity standards (commonly known as “five‐nines” or 99.999% purity) for critical applications in electronics, photovoltaics, catalysts and life sciences.
Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec, 5N Plus has grown from its roots in high‐purity research to a global manufacturing and distribution platform.
