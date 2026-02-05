Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Grupo Simec, S.A. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the previous session’s volume of 644 shares.The stock last traded at $31.25 and had previously closed at $29.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39.

Grupo Simec (NYSE American: SIM) is a Mexico‐based producer and distributor of long steel products, serving construction, infrastructure, industrial and energy markets. The company’s core operations encompass the manufacture of merchant bar steel, including reinforcing bar (rebar), wire rod, merchant bars and structural shapes. In parallel, its service centers offer cutting, bending and other value‐added processing services to meet the precise specifications of fabricators and end users.

With multiple steel mills located throughout Mexico and an expanding footprint in the United States, Grupo Simec maintains a vertically integrated supply chain that spans raw‐material sourcing, steelmaking and downstream processing.

