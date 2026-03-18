Insider Buying: Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Director Purchases $11,328.00 in Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) Director Ronald Estes acquired 800 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $11,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,672.88. This trade represents a 2.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Trinity Capital Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.59. 1,639,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,432. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.56. Trinity Capital Inc. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $17.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36.

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Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.83 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 46.18%. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

Trinity Capital News Summary

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.0%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.08%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Trinity Capital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large insider purchases: the chairman (Steve L. Brown) bought 27,109 shares (~$400k) and the CEO and a director also made small buys this week — a sign management confidence and likely a key bullish catalyst. Chairman SEC Filing CEO SEC Filing Director SEC Filing

Large insider purchases: the chairman (Steve L. Brown) bought 27,109 shares (~$400k) and the CEO and a director also made small buys this week — a sign management confidence and likely a key bullish catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Strategic JV: Trinity and Capital Southwest formed a 50/50 joint venture with $100M committed ($50M each) to invest in first-out senior secured debt in the lower middle market — expands deal flow and adds a scaled co-investment capability. PR Newswire: JV Announcement

Strategic JV: Trinity and Capital Southwest formed a 50/50 joint venture with $100M committed ($50M each) to invest in first-out senior secured debt in the lower middle market — expands deal flow and adds a scaled co-investment capability. Positive Sentiment: Institutional & analyst backdrop: several buy/strong-buy analyst stances and recent increases in institutional holdings suggest ongoing support from professional investors (consensus price target ~$16.29), which can underpin the stock. MarketBeat: Analyst & Institutional Note

Institutional & analyst backdrop: several buy/strong-buy analyst stances and recent increases in institutional holdings suggest ongoing support from professional investors (consensus price target ~$16.29), which can underpin the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend announced: monthly dividend of $0.17 (annualized yield ~14.4%) payable March 31 — attractive to income buyers but already reflected in recent trading given the ex-dividend timing. MarketBeat: Dividend & Payout Details

Dividend announced: monthly dividend of $0.17 (annualized yield ~14.4%) payable March 31 — attractive to income buyers but already reflected in recent trading given the ex-dividend timing. Negative Sentiment: Dividend sustainability concern: the stated payout ratio is above 100% (≈104%), raising questions about sustainability of the high yield and potential pressure on future payouts or net asset growth. MarketBeat: Payout Ratio

Dividend sustainability concern: the stated payout ratio is above 100% (≈104%), raising questions about sustainability of the high yield and potential pressure on future payouts or net asset growth. Negative Sentiment: Mixed quarterly results: Trinity beat EPS narrowly but revenue missed materially versus estimates (reported revenue well below consensus), which is a caution for growth and credit-portfolio trends that investors monitor. MarketBeat: Earnings Summary

Mixed quarterly results: Trinity beat EPS narrowly but revenue missed materially versus estimates (reported revenue well below consensus), which is a caution for growth and credit-portfolio trends that investors monitor. Negative Sentiment: Options activity: an unusual spike in put-option volume (6,512 puts, +1,004% vs typical) indicates some traders are positioning for downside or hedging — a short-term bearish signal.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRIN shares. Capital One Financial set a $17.00 price target on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Noble Financial began coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Clear Str upgraded Trinity Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $17.00 price target on Trinity Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

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Trinity Capital Company Profile

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Trinity Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: TRIN) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to venture-backed and growth-stage companies. As a venture lender, Trinity Capital offers customized capital structures, including secured debt and equity co-investment, designed to support companies that have progressed beyond early-stage funding but still require non-dilutive growth capital.

The company focuses its investments on technology-driven sectors such as software, fintech, healthcare, life sciences and cleantech.

Further Reading

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