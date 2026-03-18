Insider Buying: Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Director Purchases $11,328.00 in Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) Director Ronald Estes acquired 800 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $11,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,672.88. This trade represents a 2.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Trinity Capital Stock Up 2.9%
Shares of NASDAQ:TRIN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.59. 1,639,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,432. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.56. Trinity Capital Inc. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $17.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36.
Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.83 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 46.18%. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trinity Capital Announces Dividend
Trinity Capital News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Trinity Capital this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large insider purchases: the chairman (Steve L. Brown) bought 27,109 shares (~$400k) and the CEO and a director also made small buys this week — a sign management confidence and likely a key bullish catalyst. Chairman SEC Filing CEO SEC Filing Director SEC Filing
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic JV: Trinity and Capital Southwest formed a 50/50 joint venture with $100M committed ($50M each) to invest in first-out senior secured debt in the lower middle market — expands deal flow and adds a scaled co-investment capability. PR Newswire: JV Announcement
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional & analyst backdrop: several buy/strong-buy analyst stances and recent increases in institutional holdings suggest ongoing support from professional investors (consensus price target ~$16.29), which can underpin the stock. MarketBeat: Analyst & Institutional Note
- Neutral Sentiment: Dividend announced: monthly dividend of $0.17 (annualized yield ~14.4%) payable March 31 — attractive to income buyers but already reflected in recent trading given the ex-dividend timing. MarketBeat: Dividend & Payout Details
- Negative Sentiment: Dividend sustainability concern: the stated payout ratio is above 100% (≈104%), raising questions about sustainability of the high yield and potential pressure on future payouts or net asset growth. MarketBeat: Payout Ratio
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed quarterly results: Trinity beat EPS narrowly but revenue missed materially versus estimates (reported revenue well below consensus), which is a caution for growth and credit-portfolio trends that investors monitor. MarketBeat: Earnings Summary
- Negative Sentiment: Options activity: an unusual spike in put-option volume (6,512 puts, +1,004% vs typical) indicates some traders are positioning for downside or hedging — a short-term bearish signal.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Capital
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRIN shares. Capital One Financial set a $17.00 price target on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Noble Financial began coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Clear Str upgraded Trinity Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $17.00 price target on Trinity Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRIN
Trinity Capital Company Profile
Trinity Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: TRIN) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to venture-backed and growth-stage companies. As a venture lender, Trinity Capital offers customized capital structures, including secured debt and equity co-investment, designed to support companies that have progressed beyond early-stage funding but still require non-dilutive growth capital.
The company focuses its investments on technology-driven sectors such as software, fintech, healthcare, life sciences and cleantech.
Further Reading
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