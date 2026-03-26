Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) vs. Trans Global Group (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) and Trans Global Group (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Aqua Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Aqua Metals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.4% of Trans Global Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aqua Metals and Trans Global Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Metals 1 0 1 0 2.00 Trans Global Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Aqua Metals presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 628.16%. Given Aqua Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aqua Metals is more favorable than Trans Global Group.

This table compares Aqua Metals and Trans Global Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Metals N/A -274.21% -159.86% Trans Global Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Aqua Metals has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans Global Group has a beta of -3.04, indicating that its stock price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aqua Metals and Trans Global Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Metals $30,000.00 409.25 -$24.55 million ($30.53) -0.13 Trans Global Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trans Global Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aqua Metals.

Summary

Aqua Metals beats Trans Global Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aqua Metals

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Aqua Metals, Inc. engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries. Its AquaRefining, a low-emissions and recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries. Aqua Metals, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Trans Global Group

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Trans Global Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Shenzhen Zui Xian Gui Brewery Technology Limited, distributes and retails wine under the Zui Xian Gui name in the People's Republic of China. It also sells its products through an online self-operated retail and e-commerce platform. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

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