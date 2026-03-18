Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 78,361 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the February 12th total of 94,848 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSUN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. 486,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,146. Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Golden Sun Health Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Golden Sun Health Technology Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Sun Health Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: GSUN) is a health and wellness company focused on the development, manufacturing and distribution of nutritional supplements, functional beverages, personal care and skincare products. The company designs its product portfolio to address the growing consumer demand for health-oriented solutions, drawing on botanical extracts and proprietary formulations to support overall well-being, beauty and vitality.

Operating primarily through vertically integrated production facilities, Golden Sun Health Technology Group oversees the research and development, quality control and packaging of its offerings.

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