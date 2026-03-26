WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $256.49 and traded as high as $269.59. WESCO International shares last traded at $265.6310, with a volume of 596,651 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WCC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on WESCO International from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

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WESCO International Stock Up 1.3%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($0.42). WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 2.72%.The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-16.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WESCO International news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 17,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $5,274,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,825. This represents a 37.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,114 shares of company stock worth $6,128,353 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in WESCO International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 6.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

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WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

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