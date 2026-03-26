LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $89.71 and traded as high as $108.68. LeMaitre Vascular shares last traded at $107.86, with a volume of 253,850 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

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LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 12.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 23.13%.The company had revenue of $64.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-3.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $903,955.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,157.20. The trade was a 32.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $115,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $736,406.33. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 215,438 shares of company stock valued at $23,062,911 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 534.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 250.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company’s offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre’s product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

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